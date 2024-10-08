MinePlex Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $29.59 Million (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last week, MinePlex has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. MinePlex has a market capitalization of $29.59 million and $20.08 worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MinePlex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MinePlex

MinePlex (PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,162,563 coins. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io. The official message board for MinePlex is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.

Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.”

MinePlex Coin Trading

