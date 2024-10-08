Orchid (OXT) Price Reaches $0.0771 on Top Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0771 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $75.55 million and approximately $4.25 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orchid has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008365 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00014396 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,271.05 or 1.00013545 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001019 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007357 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006998 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07413609 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $2,359,717.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

