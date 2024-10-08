Head to Head Comparison: BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) versus Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI)

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) and Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.3% of BitFuFu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of BitFuFu shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

BitFuFu has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BitFuFu N/A N/A N/A Greystone Housing Impact Investors 32.12% 6.90% 1.50%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares BitFuFu and Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BitFuFu and Greystone Housing Impact Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BitFuFu 0 0 0 0 N/A Greystone Housing Impact Investors 0 0 3 0 3.00

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a consensus price target of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 27.54%. Given Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Greystone Housing Impact Investors is more favorable than BitFuFu.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BitFuFu and Greystone Housing Impact Investors”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BitFuFu $423.70 million 1.54 $10.49 million N/A N/A Greystone Housing Impact Investors $52.10 million 6.07 $54.01 million $1.89 7.19

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BitFuFu.

Summary

Greystone Housing Impact Investors beats BitFuFu on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BitFuFu

BitFuFu Inc. provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments; Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments; MF Properties; Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments. It also invests in governmental issuer loans. The company was formerly known as America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. and changed its name to Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP in December 2022. Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

