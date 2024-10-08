MXC 1-Day Volume Tops $877,675.77 (MXC)

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, MXC has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One MXC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MXC has a total market cap of $17.48 million and approximately $877,675.77 worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MXC alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000071 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.92 or 0.00253637 BTC.

MXC Coin Profile

MXC is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,664,965,800 coins and its circulating supply is 2,642,132,371 coins. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/mxc_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxc. MXC’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. MXC’s official website is www.moonchain.com.

MXC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonchain (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Moonchain has a current supply of 2,664,965,800. The last known price of Moonchain is 0.00671765 USD and is down -2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $665,252.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.moonchain.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MXC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MXC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MXC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MXC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.