Axiom Advisory LLC Acquires 6,844 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Axiom Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,040 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $16,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $240.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $768.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.78. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $271.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Guggenheim increased their price target on Tesla from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 13th. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tesla from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.90.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

