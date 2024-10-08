Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Position Raised by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 317.4% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 610,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,666,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $113.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.70.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

