Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Trimmed by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 11,071 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $23,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Retirement Capital Strategies raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 2,318 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Tesla by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 21,885 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,438,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $240.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.00 and a 200-day moving average of $201.78. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $271.00. The company has a market capitalization of $768.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Tesla from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tesla from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.