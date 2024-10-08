Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Raises Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,150 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $25,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,604.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Argus lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.61.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DLR stock opened at $156.47 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.94 and a fifty-two week high of $165.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.60.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

