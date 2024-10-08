Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $3.11 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 81,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 133,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after buying an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $64.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $65.52. The company has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.24.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

