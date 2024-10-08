Tlwm Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Tlwm decreased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Tlwm’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VONE. Retirement Capital Strategies lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,851,000 after purchasing an additional 52,943 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. Finally, Golden Road Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $764,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

VONE opened at $257.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.45. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52-week low of $185.74 and a 52-week high of $260.54.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.824 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

