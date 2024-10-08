Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,622 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $11,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.39. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

