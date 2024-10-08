Williams & Novak LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Williams & Novak LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Williams & Novak LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $66.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.63. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.21 and a 1 year high of $68.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

