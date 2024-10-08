Pioneer Wealth Management Group Lowers Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $260.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.30. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $187.49 and a 1 year high of $264.18.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

