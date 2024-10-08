Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Bought by Pioneer Wealth Management Group

Pioneer Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,779 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pioneer Wealth Management Group owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $6,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAS. Williams Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6,189.8% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 11,601,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,416,588 shares during the period. ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $117,189,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,700,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,982,000 after purchasing an additional 910,252 shares during the period. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,234,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,818,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,230,000 after purchasing an additional 650,896 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $63.88 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $66.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.48.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

