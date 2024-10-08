Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 207,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $13,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sachetta LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $62.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $39.34 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $6,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,382. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on APH shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.58.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

