Pioneer Wealth Management Group Sells 961 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

VB opened at $234.73 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $238.96. The company has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.88.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

