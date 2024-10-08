iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Williams & Novak LLC

Williams & Novak LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Williams & Novak LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 967,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,650,000 after purchasing an additional 274,124 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2,733.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 917,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,984,000 after purchasing an additional 885,092 shares during the period. Tlwm raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 809,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 791,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,066,000 after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6,565.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 730,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,981,000 after acquiring an additional 719,167 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $56.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.89 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

