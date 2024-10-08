Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Has $883,000 Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC owned about 0.32% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 361.1% during the 1st quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSE opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $282.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.46. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $28.07 and a 52 week high of $37.40.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

