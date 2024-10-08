Pioneer Wealth Management Group Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.9% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $173.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $174.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.85.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

