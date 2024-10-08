Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,350 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 60,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 36,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 135,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAE opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $28.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average of $25.75.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

