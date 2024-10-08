Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Has $521,000 Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC reduced its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,161 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHV. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,698,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 13,838 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,047,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 70.2% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.32. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

