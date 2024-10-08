Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stake Cut by Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd

Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd decreased its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Twilio makes up 6.6% of Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.15% of Twilio worth $16,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp lifted its position in Twilio by 159.1% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $68.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.57. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.65. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.11, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $120,712.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,328 shares in the company, valued at $9,548,236.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $720,077.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,087,054.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $120,712.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,548,236.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,394 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,756. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.52.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

