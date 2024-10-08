American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Eastover Investment Advisors LLC

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. American Electric Power accounts for approximately 3.5% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $1,615,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 381.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,995,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,734 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 646.9% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 261,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,510,000 after purchasing an additional 226,435 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 582,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,170,000 after buying an additional 103,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.79.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $98.06 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $72.01 and a one year high of $105.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

