Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given New $525.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $515.00 to $525.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $454.35.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG traded up $11.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $482.62. The stock had a trading volume of 559,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,836. The business has a 50-day moving average of $477.10 and a 200-day moving average of $432.68. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $496.48. The stock has a market cap of $171.19 billion, a PE ratio of 86.93, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total transaction of $167,921.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,979.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total value of $167,921.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,979.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,818 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $1,291,010.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,522.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the second quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% in the second quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.7% during the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

