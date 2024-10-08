Callan Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Callan Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 174,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after buying an additional 16,450 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 76.4% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 63,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 27,370 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,290,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.65.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $71.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

