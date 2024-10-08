Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Trimmed by Skyline Advisors Inc.

Skyline Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 12.1% of Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $29,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,720,000 after buying an additional 4,024,631 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,752,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,352,000 after buying an additional 243,976 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after buying an additional 10,228,821 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,718,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,385,000 after buying an additional 252,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,981,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,625,000 after buying an additional 35,319 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $280.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $284.35. The company has a market capitalization of $420.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.