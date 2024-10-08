Callan Family Office LLC Has $668,000 Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Callan Family Office LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.64.

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total value of $341,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,342.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZBRA stock opened at $365.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 72.47 and a beta of 1.66. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $194.59 and a twelve month high of $375.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

