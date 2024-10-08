Callan Family Office LLC Has $752,000 Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Callan Family Office LLC increased its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in RTX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,191,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761,246 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in RTX by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 68,394,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,523,000 after buying an additional 3,161,165 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,938,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,847,000 after buying an additional 213,331 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of RTX by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,577,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,122,000 after buying an additional 362,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in RTX by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,284,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,740,000 after purchasing an additional 408,551 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $2,018,265.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,855 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,273.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $2,018,265.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,855 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,273.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $125.05 on Tuesday. RTX Co. has a one year low of $71.82 and a one year high of $125.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

