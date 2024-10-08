Callan Family Office LLC Purchases 34 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Callan Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management increased its holdings in KLA by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA stock opened at $781.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $105.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.50. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $452.01 and a 1 year high of $896.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $768.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $761.05.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $960.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.81.

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total value of $1,702,815.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,876.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total value of $1,702,815.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,876.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,473.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,873 shares of company stock valued at $14,532,193. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

