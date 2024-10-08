Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Purchases 3,275 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,167 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTAP. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in NetApp by 706.3% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NTAP opened at $123.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.82 and a 1 year high of $135.01. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.13.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. NetApp had a return on equity of 121.41% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTAP. UBS Group upped their price target on NetApp from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NetApp from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Loop Capital upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.06.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $208,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 1,685 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $208,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $1,108,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,968,758.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,474 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

