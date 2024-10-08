Callan Family Office LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Callan Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,047,000 after buying an additional 1,832,385 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.2% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,631 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 429.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,454,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,922 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,243,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in PepsiCo by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,547,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,400,000 after purchasing an additional 905,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.29.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $167.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $229.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.11. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.43 and a 1-year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.66%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

