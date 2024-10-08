Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Increases Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,175 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,868,620,000 after buying an additional 3,727,251 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 16.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,901,257 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $782,920,000 after buying an additional 833,492 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,283,539 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $596,825,000 after buying an additional 53,237 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,185,476 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $583,162,000 after acquiring an additional 18,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,428,193 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $469,011,000 after acquiring an additional 145,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA opened at $142.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.77 and its 200-day moving average is $138.35. The stock has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.92 and a twelve month high of $153.51.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EA

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total value of $1,106,935.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,692.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.42, for a total transaction of $356,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,957.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total value of $1,106,935.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,692.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,270 shares of company stock worth $4,006,565 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.