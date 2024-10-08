Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Raises Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

KLA stock opened at $781.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $768.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $761.05. The company has a market capitalization of $105.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $452.01 and a fifty-two week high of $896.32.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. KLA’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 29.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,473.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,473.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,873 shares of company stock valued at $14,532,193 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

