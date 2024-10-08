Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 13,287 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 34.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,287 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Mondelez International by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 14.0% during the third quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Oak Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,233,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $71.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.56. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $77.20.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.65.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

