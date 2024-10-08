Callan Family Office LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Callan Family Office LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $195.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $198.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.43.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

