22,623 Shares in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Bought by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,623 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNV. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,838,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,488 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 181.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,302,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,343,000 after buying an additional 838,932 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 9.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,762,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,597,000 after acquiring an additional 491,036 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $19,434,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 388,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,570,000 after acquiring an additional 165,548 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNV. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Synovus Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.44.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

NYSE:SNV opened at $43.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.38. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $47.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.85.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.20. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $563.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $28,366.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,833 shares in the company, valued at $685,284.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

