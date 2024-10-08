Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Reduces Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lessened its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies makes up about 1.3% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,186,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,771 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,416,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,549 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,886,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 989,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,186,000 after acquiring an additional 695,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 725,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,748,000 after acquiring an additional 542,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $241.66 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.55 and a 12-month high of $247.33. The stock has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.32%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,421,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,951,680. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,421,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,951,680. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total transaction of $707,199.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,670.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,390 shares of company stock valued at $7,592,959 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.54.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

