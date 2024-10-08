Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. trimmed its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial makes up about 2.5% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned about 0.08% of Ameriprise Financial worth $37,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 268.8% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $480.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $306.63 and a 52 week high of $490.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $439.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

AMP has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $463.00.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,881.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

