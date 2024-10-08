iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 208,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,228,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 161,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares during the period. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,079.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,823,000 after purchasing an additional 93,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,831,000 after purchasing an additional 21,750 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $94.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.31. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.53 and a 1-year high of $97.22. The firm has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

