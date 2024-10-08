Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) VP Sells $174,100.00 in Stock

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2024

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSNGet Free Report) VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $960,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Eifert also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, September 26th, Thomas Eifert sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of Allison Transmission stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.82. 606,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,295. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $100.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.32 and its 200-day moving average is $81.74.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The firm had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALSN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 139.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 24.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 307.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allison Transmission

(Get Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.