Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) VP Sells $174,100.00 in Stock

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $960,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Eifert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 26th, Thomas Eifert sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of Allison Transmission stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.82. 606,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,295. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $100.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.32 and its 200-day moving average is $81.74.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The firm had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 139.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 24.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 307.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Featured Stories

