Maurice Sciammas Sells 11,000 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total transaction of $10,225,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,518,400.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $4.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $925.43. 257,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 110.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $392.10 and a one year high of $959.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $881.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $793.90.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 126.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPWR. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $994.00 price target (up from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $959.90.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

