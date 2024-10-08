Daniel Lesueur Sells 5,209 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $40,005.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 134,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,024.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daniel Lesueur also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 4th, Daniel Lesueur sold 8,137 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $61,678.46.

On Monday, August 5th, Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $32,243.71.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.91. 187,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.88. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $11.41.

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.96 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 28.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. Health Catalyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stephens lowered their price target on Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Health Catalyst by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.2% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 285,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

