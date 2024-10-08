Insider Selling: Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) CFO Sells 12,635 Shares of Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 12,635 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $447,531.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,416.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Price Performance

NYSE:BBW traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.58. 155,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,123. The stock has a market cap of $491.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.55. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.24 and a twelve month high of $35.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average of $28.45.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The business had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

Build-A-Bear Workshop declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 23.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on BBW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Build-A-Bear Workshop

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 211.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 25.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 209.8% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.