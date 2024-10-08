Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 15,447 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 587,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $18,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 19,022.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,469,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,370 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,364,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 183.9% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,292,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,013,000 after buying an additional 1,484,995 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3,812.1% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 966,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,687,000 after buying an additional 942,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 119.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,528,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,181,000 after buying an additional 830,797 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DFAI opened at $31.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.35. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $32.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

