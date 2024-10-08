Robert K. Temple Sells 68,558 Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Stock

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) insider Robert K. Temple sold 68,558 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $892,625.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,983.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NuScale Power Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SMR stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.90. 4,285,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,009,726. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.66. NuScale Power Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18). NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 592.28% and a negative return on equity of 61.82%. The business had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 268.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 39,171 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in NuScale Power during the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth $7,600,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the 1st quarter worth $1,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

SMR has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. CLSA began coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.68.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

See Also

