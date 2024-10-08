Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 1.6% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,978,218,000 after buying an additional 3,536,913 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,994,000 after buying an additional 4,251,371 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,280,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,657,000 after buying an additional 218,516 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,696,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,434,000 after buying an additional 28,771 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,453,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,609,000 after buying an additional 191,763 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.60.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $159.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $91.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.48. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $164.18.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,909.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,400. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,909.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,309. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

