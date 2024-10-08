iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,375,000. Tcwp LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,864,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 344,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,923,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 36,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

EFV opened at $56.65 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.66 and its 200-day moving average is $54.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

