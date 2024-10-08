iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Holdings Raised by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,880 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $12,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,977,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 85.8% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,929,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,596,000 after buying an additional 890,764 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 218.0% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,287,000 after buying an additional 843,389 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 162.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,223,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,055,000 after buying an additional 756,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17,863.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 414,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 412,645 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD stock opened at $188.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $190.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

