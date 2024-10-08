Chapin Davis Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 797 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 53,796 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 3,418 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 9,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,057.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,174 shares of company stock worth $7,097,624. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $873.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $875.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $822.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $540.23 and a one year high of $923.83. The company has a market capitalization of $387.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $79.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.86 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $883.04.

Get Our Latest Research Report on COST

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.