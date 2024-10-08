Aprio Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,374,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,701 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises approximately 12.9% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC owned 1.38% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $80,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUHP. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 53,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 108,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.99.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.